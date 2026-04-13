Huawei unveils Pura X Max foldable with widescreen for streaming Technology Apr 13, 2026

Huawei just unveiled the Pura X Max, a foldable phone that opens up to a widescreen, kind of like an iPad mini.

This new design is all about making movies and videos look better by cutting out those annoying black bars.

If you're big on streaming, this one's definitely aimed at you.