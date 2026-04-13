Huawei unveils Pura X Max foldable with widescreen for streaming
Technology
Huawei just unveiled the Pura X Max, a foldable phone that opens up to a widescreen, kind of like an iPad mini.
This new design is all about making movies and videos look better by cutting out those annoying black bars.
If you're big on streaming, this one's definitely aimed at you.
Huawei beats Apple and Samsung
Huawei beat Apple and Samsung to the punch with this launch.
Both rivals are planning their own widescreen foldables later this year: Samsung in July, Apple in September.
With everyone chasing premium foldable designs and a 4-by-3 aspect ratio for better media, it looks like widescreens might be the next big thing in phones.