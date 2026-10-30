Hubble and James Webb probe Cat's Head Nebula star formation
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and James Webb Space Telescope just snapped some amazing shots of the Cat's Head Nebula, a star-forming region about 7,500 light-years away.
This nebula stands out for its cat-like shape and is packed with clouds of gas, dust, and stars at different stages of life.
These new images are helping scientists figure out how stars are born and how radiation from massive stars changes the surrounding gas and dust.
Hubble spots protostar Webb reveals layers
Hubble's view shows a dark dust pillar with a glowing red spot, probably a baby star in the making, while Webb's infrared images peel back more layers to reveal hidden details inside the nebula.
By combining what both telescopes see, researchers get a fuller picture of how stars form and how radiation from massive stars changes the surrounding gas and dust.