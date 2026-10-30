Hubble suggests supernovae may trap ultraviolet light in early universe
Technology
The Hubble Space Telescope just shook up what we thought we knew about the early universe.
Instead of helping light escape, exploding stars, supernovae, might actually trap ultraviolet light inside galaxies, challenging the long-held idea that these blasts helped make the universe see-through about 13 billion years ago.
Scientists shift focus to pre-supernova stars
Researchers found that stronger galactic winds from supernovae mean less ultraviolet light escapes, which is pretty surprising.
Now, scientists think the real key to understanding this ancient light switch moment could be in studying young stars before they explode, not after.
This new angle could totally change how we picture our universe's history.