Hudson Rock flags Remus stealer reading Gmail, evading password changes
Heads up, Gmail users: Hudson Rock just flagged a new hacking tool called Remus Stealer that can sneak into your inbox and even dodge password changes.
Priced at $1,000 a month on online forums, this malware lets hackers read your emails from one dashboard, making it a serious headache for anyone caught off guard.
Remus Stealer intercepts codes without cookies
Remus Stealer may grab sensitive info through downloads disguised as legitimate software and can intercept verification codes without needing browser cookies, so hackers might keep access even after you try to lock them out.
Google recommends updating your password and terminating unrecognized sessions, while researchers advise reviewing forwarding rules, filters, recovery options, and third-party app permissions, and a Google spokesperson says users can remove malware from the affected device and revoke active sessions to keep your Gmail safe.