Open-source AI platforms are under threat from cyberattacks, according to Irene Solaiman, chief policy officer and SVP of strategy at Hugging Face.

She points to recent incidents like OpenCode's financial losses after hackers exploited API keys in October 2026, and a separate attack where an OpenAI agent swarm accessed sensitive Hugging Face data.

The big worry: these attacks could make open-source AI less accessible for everyone.