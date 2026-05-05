Humanoid robot malfunctions, throws kung fu kicks at Xinjiang school Technology May 05, 2026

A school sports day in Xinjiang, China, took a wild turn when a dancing humanoid robot malfunctioned during a live show.

The robot was showing off martial arts moves and dance steps, but things got messy when students joined in for their routine.

The robot got confused and started tripping and throwing random kung fu kicks on the field.