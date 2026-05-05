Humanoid robot malfunctions, throws kung fu kicks at Xinjiang school
Technology
A school sports day in Xinjiang, China, took a wild turn when a dancing humanoid robot malfunctioned during a live show.
The robot was showing off martial arts moves and dance steps, but things got messy when students joined in for their routine.
The robot got confused and started tripping and throwing random kung fu kicks on the field.
Handler scoops up robot, students uninjured
The chaos made performers back off and had the crowd worried, but luckily no injuries to students were reported.
A handler quickly stepped in to scoop up the out-of-control robot and calm things down.
The unexpected glitch definitely left students and onlookers with a story to remember!