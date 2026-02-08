Humanoid robots: IDC reports 18,000 shipments in 2025

IDC expects over 100,000 humanoids by 2027

Global shipments surged to around 18,000 humanoid robots in 2025—a massive jump that brought in $440 million globally.

Installations were largely for data collection and research, with use also reported in logistics, manufacturing, and automotive sectors; IDC, however, reports that entertainment and commercial performances accounted for the largest share of shipments in 2025.

With demand for automation booming, experts think we'll see over 100,000 humanoid robots worldwide by 2027.

For anyone curious about where tech is headed next (or dreaming of working alongside robots), it's a sign that the future is arriving fast.