Humyn Labs finds voice AI struggles with dialects and pauses
Technology
Turns out, voice AI isn't as smooth as we'd hoped, especially when it comes to picking up what we actually say.
According to a fresh Humyn Labs report, these systems struggle with things like regional dialects, people talking over each other, and even just long pauses.
That leads to all sorts of mix-ups and makes working with robots less satisfying.
Voice interfaces in robotics need upgrades
The study also points out that overlapping speech, regional dialects, long pauses, and other interference make things even harder for voice AIs.
Voice is emerging as a critical interface between humans and robots, especially in robotics, so it's clear these systems need some serious upgrades before they can really keep up with us in the real world.