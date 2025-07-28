Next Article
Hunyuan 3D world model can create 360-degree virtual worlds
Tencent's Hunyuan team just dropped the Hunyuan 3D World Model 1.0—an AI that can turn your words or pictures into fully explorable, 360-degree virtual worlds.
It's made for everyone from game devs to VR creators, and is free to use for both study and business on GitHub and Hugging Face.
What does the model offer?
This model uses a smart layered mesh system that transforms panoramic images into interactive spaces, blending video and 3D tech for better visuals and smoother performance.
It also plays nicely with tools like Stable Diffusion, making it super flexible for all kinds of creative projects—so building immersive digital worlds just got a whole lot easier.