Hunyuan 3D world model can create 360-degree virtual worlds Technology Jul 28, 2025

Tencent's Hunyuan team just dropped the Hunyuan 3D World Model 1.0—an AI that can turn your words or pictures into fully explorable, 360-degree virtual worlds.

It's made for everyone from game devs to VR creators, and is free to use for both study and business on GitHub and Hugging Face.