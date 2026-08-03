Hyderabad father son build robotic arm with Claude AI
Technology
A Hyderabad father and son made waves online after building a voice-controlled robotic arm with help from Claude AI.
What began as a plan to make a full robot turned into a fun, creative weekend project and brought them closer together.
YouTube tutorials, 3-D printing and teamwork
They kicked things off by watching YouTube tutorials, then used Claude AI to design the 3-D model. Parts were 3-D printed locally, and electronics were sourced from nearby shops.
Claude handled coding and troubleshooting, making the process smoother.
The father shared that using AI didn't take away from learning. In fact, it motivated them to tackle challenges together and sparked curiosity and teamwork.