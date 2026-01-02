Hyderabad's Cosmoserve Space is building a "flytrap" for space junk Technology Jan 02, 2026

Hyderabad startup Cosmoserve Space, founded by former ISRO scientist Chiranjeevi Phanindra, is scheduled to test its Venus flytrap-inspired robotic arms.

These soft arms are designed to grab and remove unprepared space debris—think cleaning up the mess in Earth's orbit.

The company just raised $3.17 million from investors like Alan Rutledge and Ram Shriram to power its next steps.