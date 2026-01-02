Zoho's Arattai messaging app now available on Android TV
Zoho's homegrown messaging app, Arattai, just landed on Android TV.
Now you can make video calls, join group chats, and hold meetings right from your smart TV—just connect a webcam or mic via USB if you want.
It works on any device running Android 7 or above.
What's cool about it?
Setting up is simple: scan a QR code to sync your phone with the TV and instantly access all your chats, media, meetings, and recordings.
You get one-on-one or group messaging, voice notes, stories, channels—even multi-device use across desktops.
Plus, personal chats and calls are end-to-end encrypted for privacy.
Early hiccups & what's next
Some users have noticed slow OTPs and call glitches due to server overload.
Zoho's founder Sridhar Vembu has acknowledged these issues and confirmed that new features—including payments and a feature that lets your phone act as a mic for the TV—are in development.
So expect upgrades ahead!