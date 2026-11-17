Hyderabad's CSIR-CCMB blocks Candida albicans invasion in ACS Infectious Diseases
Researchers at Hyderabad's CSIR-CCMB have come up with a fresh approach to fighting tough fungal infections.
Instead of wiping out the fungus, they found a way to block its ability to invade the body, especially targeting Candida albicans, which can cause serious infections if it enters the bloodstream or internal organs.
Their findings just dropped in ACS Infectious Diseases today.
Lead compound improved survival in mice
By screening small molecules, the team found two compounds that keep this fungus from turning into its harmful form, basically stopping it from getting aggressive while letting it exist harmlessly.
One compound also made common antifungal drugs like fluconazole work better by reducing protective biofilms.
Tested in mice, treatment with the lead compound significantly improved survival rates.
As team lead Sriram Varahan and first author Dhrumi Shah put it, this could give current antifungal treatments a real upgrade.