Hydrogen cyanide can mix with methane on Saturn's moon
Scientists from Chalmers University and NASA found something wild on Saturn's moon, Titan: at -180°C, hydrogen cyanide (HCN) can mix and form stable crystals with methane and ethane—even though, in basic chemistry, polar and nonpolar molecules aren't supposed to get along.
This could lead to the formation of complex organic molecules
This unexpected mixing could help form complex organic molecules—like amino acids and nucleobases—that are building blocks for life.
It's a big deal for astrobiology and how we think about life's possibilities in extreme places.
Findings will inform future missions, especially NASA's Dragonfly
These findings are expected to inform future missions, especially NASA's Dragonfly, scheduled to launch in 2028 and arrive in 2034, as scientists dig deeper into Titan's chemistry and its potential to support life.