Hyped Samvadini is a private messaging app with SIM binding
Anuvadini AI just launched Hyped Samvadini, a messaging app (with the Desi AI GenZ Keyboard) for Android and iOS.
It's designed to keep your chats private and break language barriers: think end-to-end encryption, SIM and device binding, and instant translation in dozens of Indian and global languages.
Chat requests, dynamic IDs, and more
Unlike WhatsApp, Hyped Samvadini hides your number with Dynamic Chat IDs, blocks spam with chat requests, and even detects SIM swaps.
You can import old WhatsApp chats, send one-tap SOS alerts with live location sharing, use voice-to-text, and access special features for women, seniors, and farmers.
Plus: the Desi AI GenZ Keyboard uses on-device processing for typing suggestions; Hyped Samvadini offers real-time translation across many languages.
Desi AI GenZ keyboard
The companion keyboard supports 22 Indian languages (and over 70 international ones), offers smart predictions right on your phone (not in the cloud), gesture typing, emoji search, and even a built-in calculator for quick math without leaving your chat.