Hyped Samvadini is a private messaging app with SIM binding

Chat requests, dynamic IDs, and more

Unlike WhatsApp, Hyped Samvadini hides your number with Dynamic Chat IDs, blocks spam with chat requests, and even detects SIM swaps.

You can import old WhatsApp chats, send one-tap SOS alerts with live location sharing, use voice-to-text, and access special features for women, seniors, and farmers.

Plus: the Desi AI GenZ Keyboard uses on-device processing for typing suggestions; Hyped Samvadini offers real-time translation across many languages.