Hyper raises $6.3 million to revolutionize emergency call centers with AI
Hyper, an AI voice tech startup, just raised $6.3 million in seed funding led by Eniac Ventures, with backing from Ripple Ventures and others.
The round was wrapped up fast and even oversubscribed—clearly, investors are excited about what they're building.
Hyper's AI handles 75% of non-emergency 911 calls
Hyper's platform uses AI to handle up to 75% of non-emergency 911 calls, so real people can focus on urgent situations.
It works in over 30 languages and cuts typical wait times significantly.
Since about 80% of call centers are short-staffed, their tech is designed to help operators breathe easier—and get help where it's needed most, faster.