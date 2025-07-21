Hyper raises $6.3 million to revolutionize emergency call centers with AI

Hyper's AI handles 75% of non-emergency 911 calls

Hyper's platform uses AI to handle up to 75% of non-emergency 911 calls, so real people can focus on urgent situations.

It works in over 30 languages and cuts typical wait times significantly.

Since about 80% of call centers are short-staffed, their tech is designed to help operators breathe easier—and get help where it's needed most, faster.