Uber is building a fleet of robotaxis Technology Jul 21, 2025

Uber is teaming up with electric car maker Lucid and self-driving tech startup Nuro to launch a robotaxi service.

Uber's putting $300 million into Lucid, plus even more into Nuro, and plans to get at least 20,000 Lucid Gravity SUVs equipped with Nuro's autonomous tech on the road over the next six years.