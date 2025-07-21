Next Article
Uber is building a fleet of robotaxis
Uber is teaming up with electric car maker Lucid and self-driving tech startup Nuro to launch a robotaxi service.
Uber's putting $300 million into Lucid, plus even more into Nuro, and plans to get at least 20,000 Lucid Gravity SUVs equipped with Nuro's autonomous tech on the road over the next six years.
The goal: build a fleet of sleek, long-range electric SUVs that can drive themselves for ridesharing.
Uber aims to kick off this service in a major US city by 2026, using Lucid's premium EVs powered by Nuro's AI-first autonomy.
Production of these robotaxi-ready SUVs starts in late 2026, giving Uber time to gear up for launch.
This move shows Uber is betting big on self-driving tech—and could change how we get around in the near future.