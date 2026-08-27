IASST and IIT Guwahati create RK-251 to reduce chemotherapy harm

A team from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) and the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has created a new cancer drug candidate called RK-251, aiming to solve some of the biggest problems with chemotherapy, like harming healthy cells and treatment resistance.

What's cool is that RK-251 is designed to remain largely inactive in normal cells but switch on inside cancer cells, so it could mean fewer side effects for patients.