IBM and Red Hat launch $5B Project Lightwell protecting open-source
Technology
IBM and Red Hat just launched Project Lightwell, pouring $5 billion into making open-source software safer from AI-powered attacks.
The project brings two big tools: the Lightwell Network, which is already live, and the Clearinghouse Premier, now rolling out for banks and, if successful, will expand into government, healthcare, and telecommunications.
Lightwell pushes secure patches and compliance
Lightwell delivers secure patches and compliance information straight into company systems: no messy upgrades needed.
It also uses an AI engine plus human experts to spot and fix security flaws fast.
Unlike other projects, fixes are pushed directly into real-world workflows, so organizations can stay ahead of threats without missing a beat.