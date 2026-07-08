IBM and Red Hat launch $5B Project Lightwell protecting open-source Technology Jul 08, 2026

IBM and Red Hat just launched Project Lightwell, pouring $5 billion into making open-source software safer from AI-powered attacks.

The project brings two big tools: the Lightwell Network, which is already live, and the Clearinghouse Premier, now rolling out for banks and, if successful, will expand into government, healthcare, and telecommunications.