IBM and Yotta announce sovereign agentic AI platform for India
IBM and Yotta announced the Sovereign Agentic AI Platform for Indian enterprises and government organizations, and discussed it at IBM Think 2026.
Built on IBM's watsonx Orchestrate and running on Yotta's Shakti Cloud, this new platform is all about data sovereignty, making sure companies have real control over their own data, not just where it sits.
Raghavan and Gupta highlight local control
Sriram Raghavan from IBM says the platform makes managing AI agents and keeping data local much easier.
Sunil Gupta from Yotta put it simply: "The point is where and who has the control over the control plane."
With Yotta handling everything from cloud to cybersecurity, it is promising businesses more safety, smoother adoption, and protection against outside interference, especially as global cloud giants expand in India.