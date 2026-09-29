IBM and Yotta launch India AI platform combining watsonx Shakti
IBM and Yotta have teamed up to launch a new AI platform just for Indian companies.
The big idea? Businesses can now build and run their own AI tools, like document processing, while keeping data, AI inference and governance controls within India.
This platform brings together IBM's watsonx Orchestrate (for managing the AI) and Yotta's Shakti Cloud and Shakti Studio (for the tech muscle behind it).
Eases scaling and keeps data local
This setup makes it much easier for companies to move from small AI experiments to actually using AI at scale, whether it's for security, human resources, or paperwork.
Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India and South Asia, said digital sovereignty and open-source models are becoming a defining requirement for organizations as they scale AI from pilots to production.
Yotta co-founder, MD and CEO Sunil Gupta highlighted that the service is available through Yotta's cloud regions in Panvel and Greater Noida, so data, AI inference and governance controls stay local and enterprise-friendly.