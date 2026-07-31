IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says quantum will boost revenue
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna just shared that quantum computing is finally moving out of the lab and into real business.
He told CNBC that IBM expects its quantum tech to actually boost company revenue (and even profits) as soon as 2028 or 2029.
Krishna believes this shift could be huge, saying quantum could add up to $1 trillion in economic value by the end of the 2030s.
IBM announced $2 billion quantum foundry
IBM isn't alone: Alphabet and IonQ are also racing to build quantum systems that can solve problems regular computers can't touch.
IBM has already used quantum tech to uncover new material properties, which could help with things like energy storage and drug discovery.
They're serious about this future: in May 2026, IBM announced a $2 billion quantum chip foundry with help from the US government.
On the flip side, crypto fans are watching closely since powerful quantum computers might crack today's encryption, but researchers are working on ways to keep digital security one step ahead.