IBM investing over $10B to build quantum computer by 2029
Technology
IBM just dropped the news: it is investing over $10 billion to build a game-changing quantum computer by 2029.
The funds will fuel research, expand manufacturing, and help it snap up acquisitions.
Why does it matter? Quantum computers could solve tough problems like cracking codes or modeling finances way faster than today's machines.
IBM has over 90 quantum computers
Already ahead with more than 90 quantum computers in action, IBM's move comes as both industry and government ramp up their interest.
Last week, IBM and GlobalFoundries announced that the Trump administration will take stakes in quantum computing firms, showing how public and private players are joining forces to keep America at the forefront of this futuristic field.