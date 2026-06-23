IBM partners with OpenAI to strengthen enterprise security workflows
IBM just announced a partnership with OpenAI to make enterprise security workflows sharper and more resilient using advanced AI.
The goal? To help businesses fight off cyberattacks by weaving smarter, protective AI tools right into their daily operations.
After the news dropped, IBM's stock got a nice 3.6% boost in after-hours trading.
IBM launches OpenAI powered app security
As part of this collaboration, IBM launched a new app security service powered by OpenAI's models, so finding and fixing software vulnerabilities is quicker and more accurate.
This service is part of Project Lightwell, which comes with a hefty $5 billion investment from IBM and Red Hat to better protect open-source software.
Mark Hughes from IBM Consulting summed it up: This teamwork means organizations can spot risks faster and react before things get messy.