IBM partners with OpenAI to strengthen enterprise security workflows

IBM launches OpenAI powered app security

As part of this collaboration, IBM launched a new app security service powered by OpenAI's models, so finding and fixing software vulnerabilities is quicker and more accurate.

This service is part of Project Lightwell, which comes with a hefty $5 billion investment from IBM and Red Hat to better protect open-source software.

Mark Hughes from IBM Consulting summed it up: This teamwork means organizations can spot risks faster and react before things get messy.