IBM partners with OpenAI to train consultants and deploy AI
IBM is partnering with OpenAI to roll out advanced AI tools across industries like finance, government, telecom, and retail.
The plan includes launching a dedicated OpenAI unit within IBM's consulting team and training and certifying tens of thousands of consultants, primarily retraining existing employees, on technologies like OpenAI's Codex, API, cybersecurity, and consultative solution credentials, so expect more businesses tapping into next-generation AI.
IBM integrates OpenAI into consulting advantage
OpenAI's models will be built into IBM's Consulting Advantage platform, helping companies weave AI right into their daily operations.
This move fits with IBM's strategy of mixing its own Granite models with other offerings from third-party developers, while OpenAI gets to co-create industry-specific solutions and expand its reach through IBM's global network.