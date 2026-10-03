IBM, Red Hat announce $5B Lightwell to secure open-source software
Technology
IBM and Red Hat just announced Lightwell, a massive $5 billion push to make open-source software more secure.
The project uses AI to spot and fix security flaws at scale.
Lightwell includes two main tools: the Network (already up and running) and the Clearinghouse Premier (initially limited to financial services).
Lightwell AI enables non-disruptive patching
Lightwell's AI-powered engine plugs right into existing systems, letting companies patch critical issues without big updates or disruption.
It's part of a bigger plan from IBM and Red Hat to fight back against rising AI-driven cyber threats, all while making security fixes faster, easier, and more reliable for enterprises using open-source tech.