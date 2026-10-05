IBM, Red Hat launch $5B-backed Lightwell to secure open-source software
IBM and Red Hat launched Project Lightwell, backed by a $5 billion AI-powered initiative, aiming to make open-source software way safer.
The plan? Use AI to spot and fix security flaws before hackers can take advantage.
Lightwell includes a network for instant access to verified software files, plus a special service for financial companies, though it is initially limited to financial services and may expand into government, healthcare, and telecommunications if successful.
Lightwell automates fixes with generative AI
Lightwell is all about helping businesses keep their core software safe without slowing down their workflow.
It uses generative AI to automate fixes and plugs right into existing systems, so updates happen smoothly.
This project exists alongside other efforts in the industry, like the Linux Foundation's Akrites and Chainguard's Athena, to build a stronger, more collaborative defense against cyber threats powered by AI.