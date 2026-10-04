IBM, Red Hat launch $5B Lightwell to counter AI-powered cyberattacks
IBM and Red Hat launched Project Lightwell, a $5 billion push to keep open-source software safe from AI-powered cyberattacks.
The project brings two new tools: Lightwell Network, which is generally available, and Lightwell Clearinghouse Premier, which starts with financial services but could branch out.
Both aim to boost security for enterprise software beyond what's already out there.
Lightwell uses AI and human expertise
Lightwell uses a mix of smart AI models and human expertise to spot and fix vulnerabilities fast.
The Network delivers secure updates directly into company workflows, while Clearinghouse Premier is initially limited to financial services and is designed to serve as a trusted intermediary for deep industry collaboration, advanced vertical threat coordination, and secured patch embargoes.
It's all about staying ahead of new threats and making open-source software more secure for enterprises.