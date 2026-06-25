IBM unveils fingernail-sized chip with nearly 100 billion transistors
IBM just dropped a major update in chip technology: its new design squeezes transistors smaller than 1 nanometer onto a fingernail-sized chip.
That's nearly 100 billion transistors packed in, doubling the density of its last big release from 2021.
It's a big move for Moore's law and could mean way more computing power in less space.
Production could begin within 5 years
This chip isn't just small; it delivers up to 50% better performance or up to 70% greater energy efficiency compared to older models.
IBM calls its new design "nanostack," which stacks transistors vertically for maximum efficiency and a smaller footprint.
Production could begin within five years, but IBM hasn't named its manufacturing partner yet.
The announcement comes as Intel is also pushing forward with its own advanced chips, showing how fast things are changing in technology right now.