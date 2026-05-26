IBM warns quantum computing could break encryption, endangering Aadhaar, UPI
Technology
IBM is sounding the alarm about quantum computing's power to crack today's encryption, meaning important platforms like Aadhaar and UPI could be at risk.
Dr. Amith Singhee, IBM Research India's director, explained that hackers might even grab encrypted data now and wait until quantum tech catches up to unlock it later.
IBM plans Amravati quantum center
IBM plans to build a powerful fault-tolerant quantum computer of about 200 logical qubits by 2029, and is teaming up with Andhra Pradesh for a new quantum center in Amravati.
While India's National Quantum Mission is making progress, Dr. Singhee believes bigger investments and more training are key if India wants to lead in this fast-moving field.