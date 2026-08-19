ICE instructs against using Meta smart glasses amid privacy concerns
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has told its employees not to use Meta's smart glasses on the job, saying they could accidentally leak sensitive information.
This guidance backs up existing bans on personal body cameras at work, with the Department of Homeland Security saying it's all about privacy and legal protections.
Meta AI risks and officer sightings
Concerns also extend to the glasses' AI features, including an unreleased facial-recognition capability that has added to fears about possible surveillance applications.
Even with the ban, a Border Patrol member was reportedly photographed wearing the device during an immigration raid, and a CBP officer was reportedly recording with a pair of Meta smart glasses, raising more questions about privacy and how wearable tech fits into law enforcement.