ICMR-NIV Pune develops validated single-sample RT-PCR for dengue chikungunya zika
ICMR-NIV in Pune has developed and validated a new RT-PCR test that can spot dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses from just one sample, making it much easier to tell these mosquito-borne illnesses apart early on.
The study behind this breakthrough was published on November 12.
Test highly accurate, Zika needs validation
The test is highly accurate, 95.3% sensitivity for dengue, 98.2% for chikungunya, and 100% specificity for all three viruses.
It even includes a built-in control to double-check results.
While more data is needed for Zika detection (since only four positive samples were tested), Dr. Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the microbiology department at B J Medical College, says this could really help with faster diagnosis and better disease tracking.