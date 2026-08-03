ICRISAT secures CRISPR-Cas9 rights through Corteva and the Broad Institute
Technology
ICRISAT, based in Hyderabad, just got special rights to use CRISPR-Cas9, a powerful gene-editing tool, to make key crops like chickpea, pigeon pea, sorghum, pearl millet, and groundnut more productive and climate-resilient.
This move comes from a collaboration with Corteva and The Broad Institute.
CRISPR-Cas9 edits DNA without foreign genes
CRISPR-Cas9 can tweak plant DNA without adding foreign genes, making improvements more precise and widely accepted.
ICRISAT Director General Dr. Himanshu Pathak called the agreement a "transformational milestone," saying it could help boost yields, cut losses from pests and climate stress, and even reduce India's reliance on imports, all while supporting farmers' incomes.