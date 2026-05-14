IDC and Dell Technologies name India among Asia-Pacific AI leaders
India just got a major shout-out for its progress in artificial intelligence (AI).
According to a fresh IDC and Dell Technologies report, India, along with Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, has moved past just talking about AI and is actually making it happen on a big scale.
Meanwhile, countries like Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia are still laying the groundwork.
India builds shared AI infrastructure
To keep costs down and make AI more accessible, India is building shared national AI infrastructure so more people can tap into trusted computing power.
The report also points out that hybrid models combining local data centers with cloud solutions are helping balance security with innovation.
Still, challenges like expensive setups and reliance on a few technology vendors mean both India and South Korea are moving forward carefully, especially when it comes to using AI for important public sector work.