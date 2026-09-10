IDScan confirms breach exposing data from over 150 million driver's licenses
Technology
IDScan, a company that checks IDs for businesses, just confirmed a huge data breach: hackers got into records holding information from more than 150 million driver's licenses.
Names, license numbers, and even identity numbers from other government-issued documents, such as passports, ended up on the dark web.
The whole thing came to light after cybersecurity reporter Brian Krebs spotted the stolen data online earlier this month.
FBI investigating IDScan breach, Pentagon aware
Krebs verified the leak by finding his own information in the database and noticed big names like the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth were also hit.
IDScan admitted you need to pay hackers to access the records.
Now, the FBI is investigating, and the Pentagon is aware of the suspected breach.