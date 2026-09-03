IDScan likely breach source exposing 150 million+ driver's licenses and passports
IDScan is believed to be the likely source of a suspected major data breach that hit the company, which checks IDs for businesses worldwide.
Hackers got into their system and leaked personal information from over 150 million driver's licenses and passports, stuff that's used at a bar, a weed store, or when booking a car rental.
Nexus dark site posted leaked IDs
The stolen records popped up on a new dark web site called Nexus, which claimed to upload 500,000 documents every day (including photos).
Security experts even found their own IDs among the leaked files.
IDScan says it's investigating, and the FBI's field office in New Orleans is also probing the breach.
Nexus quickly went offline after news broke.
Cybersecurity pros warn this is why storing so much sensitive information long term can be risky.