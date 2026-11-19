The International Energy Agency (IEA) says data centers might end up using twice as much electricity by 2030, mostly because of the explosion in AI technology.

That could mean data centers alone will need about 1,000 terawatt-hours each year, putting a lot of extra pressure on power grids worldwide.

The IEA points out that things like supply chain hiccups and local pushback on new projects could make it even harder to keep up.