IEA warns data centers may double electricity demand by 2030
The International Energy Agency (IEA) says data centers might end up using twice as much electricity by 2030, mostly because of the explosion in AI technology.
That could mean data centers alone will need about 1,000 terawatt-hours each year, putting a lot of extra pressure on power grids worldwide.
The IEA points out that things like supply chain hiccups and local pushback on new projects could make it even harder to keep up.
IEA urges grid upgrades by 2035
To handle all this energy demand, the IEA is urging big upgrades to power grids: think millions of kilometers of new or improved power lines by 2035.
They estimate more than $700 billion will be spent on data center infrastructure by 2026, even though materials like copper are in short supply.
If these upgrades don't happen fast enough, new data centers in places like Texas, Virginia, Finland, and the UK could face delays getting connected, and that could make power networks more congested and less reliable.