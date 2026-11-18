iFixit finds Apple HomeView hard to repair, parts damaged
iFixit's deep dive into Apple's new HomeView found it's a tough nut to crack, literally.
The team struggled with repairs, needing a lot of force just to open it up, which ended up damaging some parts.
This is pretty different from recent Apple devices that have been easier to fix.
Both HomeView models start at $299
HomeView's super-strong adhesive and heat-dissipating aluminum chassis make repairs risky and complicated.
Both the wall-mounted and tabletop versions start at $299, but if you want the wall version, you'll need to pay extra for the mount.
iFixit points out these choices could leave users frustrated, as repairability and value seem sidelined for design efficiency.