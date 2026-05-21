IIIT-Bangalore opens BTech Integrated MTech admissions 2026-27 no JoSAA
IIIT-Bangalore is now accepting applications for its BTech and Integrated MTech programs for the 2026-27 academic year.
Everything you need to know about eligibility and how to apply is up on its admissions portal, and the process is handled through a single application (no JoSAA needed).
IIIT-Bangalore programs emphasize specializations and projects
You can choose from BTech courses in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, or AI and Data Science.
There are also five-year Integrated MTech options in CSE and ECE, where you get to specialize in two areas and spend your final year on advanced projects or research.
As Dean Chandrashekar Ramanathan puts it, the curriculum aims to help you build real technical skills and problem-solving abilities that fit what today's tech world needs.