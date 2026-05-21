IIIT-Bangalore opens BTech Integrated MTech admissions 2026-27 no JoSAA

IIIT-Bangalore programs emphasize specializations and projects

You can choose from BTech courses in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, or AI and Data Science.

There are also five-year Integrated MTech options in CSE and ECE, where you get to specialize in two areas and spend your final year on advanced projects or research.

As Dean Chandrashekar Ramanathan puts it, the curriculum aims to help you build real technical skills and problem-solving abilities that fit what today's tech world needs.