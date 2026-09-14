IISc Bengaluru and Danish researchers create microbial cobra antivenom
Scientists at IISc in Bengaluru and in Denmark have created a new antivenom for cobras that can be manufactured using microbial and humanized expression systems without repeatedly immunizing animals like horses and works against several cobra species.
This is big news for India, where nearly 50,000 deaths occur each year from snakebites and current treatments often fall short.
Nanobodies reverse cobra paralysis in mice
The team used five special nanobodies (tiny lab-made antibodies) that can actually reverse cobra venom paralysis in mice if given quickly.
Since these nanobodies can be manufactured using microbial and humanized expression systems without repeatedly immunizing animals like horses, the process is more ethical and could lead to region-specific antivenoms, potentially helping even more people in places where snakebites are common.