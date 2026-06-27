IISc Bengaluru launches 3 new BTech programs from August 2026
Technology
IISc Bengaluru is rolling out three brand-new BTech programs: Aerospace Engineering, Mechanics and Computing, and Materials Science and Engineering, starting August 2026.
These four-year courses are all about hands-on research, learning across different fields, and connecting with industry.
IISc BTech admissions via JoSAA 2026
Admissions will happen through the JoSAA 2026 portal (no extra IISc application needed), just like for IITs.
Students can expect lots of interdisciplinary electives, real research opportunities, and access to over 40 departments at IISc.
If you're into tech that blends engineering with computing or want to work on materials for things like quantum computing or healthcare, these programs are designed to give you a head start.