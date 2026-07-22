IISc Bengaluru, MS Ramaiah develop LFU for oral cancer
Scientists at IISc Bengaluru and MS Ramaiah Medical College have come up with a new low-frequency ultrasound (LFU) method that targets oral cancer cells but leaves healthy ones alone.
This noninvasive approach could be a game-changer for patients, offering hope for simpler and less painful treatments.
LFU spares healthy cells in tests
The team tested LFU using samples from 15 advanced-stage patients and found that cancer cells, because they lack enough of a key protein, are more easily destroyed by LFU than normal cells.
Unlike regular ultrasound, this method does not overheat tissue or cause major side effects.
While some doctors are still cautious about possible risks, the technology is also being explored for other cancers like breast cancer and melanoma, hinting at broader possibilities ahead.