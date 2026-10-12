IISc Bengaluru offers online 'Advances in Genetic Engineering' course

The 16-hour live course covers everything from molecular diagnostics and gene regulation to genome editing and creating transgenic models for disease research.

It costs ₹11,800 (GST included) and welcomes students (undergraduate or postgraduate), as well as professionals with a science background, even if you're still finishing your degree, as long as you know basic biology.

Dr. N. Ravi Sundaresan, known for his work on cardiac and metabolic diseases, will be leading the sessions with plenty of real-world insights.

submit your application online by November 10, 2026.