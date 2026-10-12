IISc Bengaluru offers online 'Advances in Genetic Engineering' course
Thinking about diving into the world of genetic engineering?
IISc Bengaluru is offering a short online course, "Advances in Genetic Engineering," from November 30 to December 11, 2026.
Applications are open until November 10, so there's still time to sign up if you're curious about how genes are edited and studied.
IISc Bengaluru course covers genome editing
The 16-hour live course covers everything from molecular diagnostics and gene regulation to genome editing and creating transgenic models for disease research.
It costs ₹11,800 (GST included) and welcomes students (undergraduate or postgraduate), as well as professionals with a science background, even if you're still finishing your degree, as long as you know basic biology.
Dr. N. Ravi Sundaresan, known for his work on cardiac and metabolic diseases, will be leading the sessions with plenty of real-world insights.
submit your application online by November 10, 2026.