IISc Bengaluru scientists develop isoniazid-vancomycin pairing against resistant TB
Scientists at IISc Bengaluru have come up with a new antibiotic pairing, isoniazid and vancomycin, that could help beat drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB).
In both lab tests and animal studies, this combo cut down TB bacteria dramatically, offering hope against one of the world's toughest health problems.
Pairing achieves over 90% bacterial reduction
The study found that the two drugs work together and that when they are given together, the cell wall loses integrity, allowing vancomycin to enter and kill the bacteria.
The results showed over 90% reduction in bacterial growth, and mice treated with the combo had 10 times fewer bacteria in their organs.
While more safety tests are needed before it can be used for people, researchers are optimistic this could be a game-changer in fighting TB worldwide.