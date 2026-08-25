IISc Bengaluru scientists discover CRhAB enzyme breaking Acinetobacter baumannii biofilms
Technology
Scientists at IISc Bengaluru have found a new enzyme from cow guts, called CRhAB, that can break down the protective shield (biofilm) of dangerous bacteria like Acinetobacter baumannii.
This is big news because these "superbugs" are tough to treat and are high on the WHO's danger list due to their resistance to antibiotics.
CRhAB may restore antibiotic effectiveness
In lab tests, CRhAB broke down biofilms and could help restore antibiotic effectiveness against these bacteria. It even worked on another major superbug, Klebsiella pneumoniae.
The team also created an enzyme-coated medical gauze that sped up wound healing in animal studies.
While it's still early days, this discovery could help make antibiotics effective again and open doors for treating stubborn infections in the future.