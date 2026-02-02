IISc team builds human lung model to study TB
Scientists at IISc Bengaluru have built a 3D model of the human lung that helps study tuberculosis (TB) more realistically than old-school lab methods.
With TB still affecting millions worldwide, this could be a big deal for faster, better drug testing.
Patent filed for the technique
The team used a special collagen gel to mimic real lung tissue, letting them watch how TB infection unfolds over weeks—something flat lab cultures can't do.
They've even filed an Indian patent so this tech can be used widely for drug discovery.
Model can help in drug testing
This 3D model showed gene activity and drug responses much closer to what actually happens in human lungs—even at low doses where older models fail.
It could help researchers crack tough questions about drug-resistant TB and might mean less animal testing in the future.