IISc team builds human lung model to study TB

The team used a special collagen gel to mimic real lung tissue, letting them watch how TB infection unfolds over weeks—something flat lab cultures can't do. They've even filed an Indian patent so this tech can be used widely for drug discovery.

Model can help in drug testing

This 3D model showed gene activity and drug responses much closer to what actually happens in human lungs—even at low doses where older models fail.

It could help researchers crack tough questions about drug-resistant TB and might mean less animal testing in the future.