IISc's Ambarish Ghosh creates magnetically controlled micro-robots for cancer treatment
Technology
Professor Ambarish Ghosh at IISc, Bengaluru, is leading the way in creating tiny robots that could make cancer treatment smarter and safer.
These magnetically controlled micro-robots can travel inside the body, spot cancer cells, and deliver medicine exactly where it's needed, helping protect healthy cells along the way.
Ghosh co-founded Theranautilus for medical nanorobotics
Ghosh's journey took him from IIT Kharagpur to a Ph.D. at Brown and postdoctoral work at Harvard.
He co-founded Theranautilus Pvt. Ltd. to bring nanorobotics into real-world medicine.
His team's breakthroughs, like mobile quantum sensors guided by magnetic microbots, have earned him top honors, including a National Award and major science prizes in 2018 and 2025.