IISc's ART-PARK pilots intersafe AI 5G alerts on Bengaluru-Hassan highway
The Bengaluru-Hassan highway is about to get a tech upgrade: ARTPARK (from the Indian Institute of Science, or IISc) is piloting InterSafe, an AI system powered by 5G, to help spot and identify potential collisions at highway junctions.
This pilot project, done with the National Highways Authority of India, or NHAI, aims to make driving safer by sending drivers only the most important alerts so they can stay focused.
As Sheela Prabhakar, who heads ARTPARK's Wired and Wireless Technologies Centre of Excellence, puts it, the system must issue selective alerts instead of repeated warnings not applicable to a driver.
InterSafe uses roadside cameras radar sensors
InterSafe uses roadside cameras, radar, and sensors to catch risky situations in real time and warn drivers through their network.
The system relies on fast 5G for quick data processing, which means fewer bulky devices on the road.
This project fits right into NHAI's push for smarter roads using AI and 5G, aiming to cut down accidents.
The pilot will cover the Bengaluru and Hassan stretch of NH-75.