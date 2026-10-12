IISc's ART-PARK pilots intersafe AI 5G alerts on Bengaluru-Hassan highway

The Bengaluru-Hassan highway is about to get a tech upgrade: ARTPARK (from the Indian Institute of Science, or IISc) is piloting InterSafe, an AI system powered by 5G, to help spot and identify potential collisions at highway junctions.

This pilot project, done with the National Highways Authority of India, or NHAI, aims to make driving safer by sending drivers only the most important alerts so they can stay focused.

As Sheela Prabhakar, who heads ARTPARK's Wired and Wireless Technologies Centre of Excellence, puts it, the system must issue selective alerts instead of repeated warnings not applicable to a driver.