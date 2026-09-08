IISc's FSID appoints Omprakash Subbarao as CEO, 1st industry leader
Technology
IISc's Foundation for Science, Innovation, and Development (FSID) just named Omprakash Subbarao, an IISc alum with deep-tech and industry chops, as its new CEO.
This is the first time FSID has picked someone from industry for the top spot, signaling a shift from faculty-led leadership to a more professional, innovation-focused approach.
FSID aims 1,000 projects 300 startups
With Subbarao at the helm, FSID is aiming high: it wants to undertake 1,000 industry projects and build a portfolio of 300 deep-tech startups by 2030.
The team is also teaming up with companies like BEML and Toyo Ink through its Innovation Hub, which provides R&D labs for corporate partners and infrastructure for incubated startups, basically helping turn research into things that actually make a difference.