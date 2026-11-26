IIT Bombay-anchored BharatGen launches Patram 1.5 preserving document layouts
BharatGen, a Section 8 not-for-profit AI company anchored at IIT Bombay, just launched Patram 1.5, a new artificial intelligence (AI) model designed to handle tricky Indian documents such as bank statements and medical reports.
Unlike regular OCR tools, Patram 1.5 keeps important layouts and images intact, making it easier to work with real-world paperwork.
PatramBench built from 8,773 pages
Patram 1.5 comes with an upgraded OCR that lets you set your own data extraction rules and even tells you if a document isn't readable.
PatramBench is built from 8,773 pages of Indian documents.
With privacy in mind, it can be used safely in banks, hospitals, or government offices, and is available for anyone to try on Hugging Face or the BharatGen Playground.